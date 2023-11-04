Dreary draw as Huddersfield and Watford share the points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dreary draw as Huddersfield and Watford share the points

By Press Association
After a run of defeats Huddersfield manager Darren Moore needed to stop the rot (PA)
Huddersfield and Watford fought out a 0-0 stalemate at the John Smith’s Stadium on a damp and drizzly day in West Yorkshire.

In a game short of clear-cut opportunities, Yaser Asprilla and Matty Pearson came closest for either side, on an otherwise comfortable afternoon for both goalkeepers.

The draw extends Watford’s unbeaten league run to four, with Huddersfield earning their first clean sheet at home since mid-September.

Ken Sema almost unknowingly put Watford ahead after four minutes, getting his head- or rather his face – to a wicked deflected cross into the centre. The early half-chance whistled wide.

Huddersfield had the first meaningful effort of the game in the 27 the minute when Pearson’s left-footed shot was held by Dan Bachmann in the Hornets’ goal.

Sorba Thomas called Bachmann back into the action six minutes later, with the Watford shot-stopper getting down well to his left to deny the opener.

The visitors remained resilient, and Edo Kayembe’s whipped attempt asked questions of Huddersfield’s Lee Nicholls, resulting in Watford’s best effort of the half.

Less than a minute into the second period, the increasingly threatening Asprilla struck low and hard at goal, from a tight angle. A smart stop from Nicholls tipped the ball around the post.

As the heavens opened, Valerien Ishamel’s side injected a minor impetus into the game.

Jamal Lewis and Jeremy Ngakia both had promising shots blocked by the sturdy Town defence, including one by Michael Helik.

On 64 minutes, the John Smith’s Stadium began to wake up as Ben Wiles’ speculative attempt sailed over. Watford rushed up the other end and Jamal Lewis’ low shot kept Nicholls busy.

Hornets sub Imran Louza looked lively when turning from 25 yards out, but fired high and wide on 70 minutes.

With 13 minutes left on the clock, Mileta Rajovic rose well inside the Huddersfield penalty area, but could not quite connect with Ryan Andrews’ clipped cross.

In added time, Town almost snatched the winner with substitute Mattie Pollock drifting in behind, but unable to pick out a blue and white shirt in the middle.

Watford pressed for a dramatic winner, and if not for Josh Ruffle’s heroics, they may have found it. The Town sub flicking the ball away from underneath the crossbar.