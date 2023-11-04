West Brom make it three wins in a row with victory over Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Brom make it three wins in a row with victory over Hull

By Press Association
Matt Phillips netted for West Brom (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Matt Phillips netted for West Brom (Isaac Parkin/PA)

West Brom sealed a third consecutive Championship victory with a 3-1 win over Hull to stay in fifth in the table.

Captain Jed Wallace slotted home the opening goal on 14 minutes before Lewie Coyle scored only the third goal of his career to equalise four minutes before half-time for the visitors.

Matt Phillips grabbed his third goal of the season midway through the second half to put the hosts back in-front before Semi Ajayi secured the points with just under 20 minutes remaining.

The hosts produced a fast start with Wallace and Grady Diangana both having goal-bound attempts well blocked in the opening three minutes.

Hull though, backed by 1,780 travelling supporters, grew into the contest and Liam Delap flashed a ball across the face of goal, which nobody in black and amber anticipated, before Scott Twine appealed for a penalty after he went down under a challenge from Darnell Furlong.

West Brom took the lead through Wallace when Hull’s Jean Michael Seri gifted the ball to the forward and he calmly rolled it past Ryan Allsop for the game’s opening goal.

Hull began to dominate possession but found their opponents’ defence hard to break down.

Twine, who is yet to score for the club, struck a free kick from the edge of the penalty area straight into the West Brom wall after Kyle Bartley had fouled Delap.

However, Twine was to turn provider when his cross to the back post was met by the incoming Coyle and the Hull captain struck a volley that bounced into the far corner of the goal to bring the game level going into half-time.

Delap appealed for a penalty early in the second half after going down under the close attention of Conor Townsend.

Coyle though was again the man of the moment, this time in his defensive duties, when he put in a well-timed challenge to deny Phillips when the forward was about to pull the trigger.

There was another injury concern for Baggies manager Carlos Corberan when Bartley was forced off with a suspected shoulder injury and had to be replaced by fellow centre-back Ajayi.

The Baggies restored their advantage on 65 minutes when Diangana was released down the right wing, cut inside Jacob Greaves and showed composure to play the ball across to an unmarked Phillips who slotted the ball beyond Allsop.

Substitute Ajayi sealed the three points on 71 minutes when his shot deflected into the goal off Greaves, once again created by the good work of Diangana before the winger departed to a standing ovation.