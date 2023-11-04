Kilmarnock edge to victory over Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kilmarnock edge to victory over Motherwell

By Press Association
Kilmarnock hosted Motherwell (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kilmarnock hosted Motherwell (Jane Barlow/PA)

Innes Cameron scored his first league goal of the season as Kilmarnock edged out Motherwell 1-0 at Rugby Park.

The striker, who came on to replace injured skipper Kyle Vassell early in the match, blasted David Watson’s cutback high into the roof of the net to give Killie the lead just after half-time.

The home side spurned numerous chances to extend their lead but the one goal proved enough as they moved back up to fourth in the cinch Premiership with their third straight home win.

Motherwell also came close through Paul McGinn but they fell to their sixth defeat in seven games to remain just a point clear of the relegation play-off positions.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes made just one change from his side’s surprise defeat to St Johnstone in midweek, bringing in Robbie Deas for Liam Polworth.

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell, meanwhile, made four changes after his side’s loss to Aberdeen on Wednesday. Calum Butcher, Shane Blaney, Theo Bair and Mika Biereth all came into the starting line up.

It was the visitors who had the first chance of the match after two minutes as Dan Casey whipped in a dangerous inswinging cross but Theo Bair could only divert his header over the bar.

The hosts had their first opportunity in the 10th minute when Danny Armstrong sent a low right footed effort across goal and just wide of the far post.

Kilmarnock suffered an early blow when captain Vassell had to leave the field in the 16th minute, as Cameron was introduced.

In a scrappy first half which lacked quality, the next opportunity of note did not arrive until the 37th minute. Matty Kennedy whipped in an outstanding corner and Brad Lyons met it with a near-post header but Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly made an outstanding reflex save to force it wide.

Stuart Findlay saw his volley deflect over from the resulting corner as the hosts finally began to exert some pressure.

Armstrong then sent a free kick narrowly over the bar in the 44th minute before Mika Biereth hooked a volley over the bar for the visitors as the match finally kicked into life going into the break.

Killie had been the better side as the first half ended and they took this momentum into the second period, taking the lead within five minutes of the restart.

A flowing move down the left led to Marley Watkins having a shot that was spilled by Well stopper Kelly. The Scotland goalkeeper did block Watson’s rebound but the youngster showed good composure to square to Cameron who rifled the ball into the roof of the net from eight yards out.

Watkins had two golden chances in quick succession for the hosts, first dragging the ball wide when one-on-one with Kelly from a tight angle and then failing to get a clean contact when played through by the impressive Deas.

Motherwell then had their best chance of the match just before the hour mark as McGinn drove through a wide open Killie defence but he could only shoot tamely at Will Dennis when he found himself through on goal.

Kilmarnock still looked more likely to score next, however, with Cameron heading straight at Kelly and Deas lashing a half-volley wide.

Kilmarnock’s failure to add a second led to a few nerves for their supporters but the visitors failed to create any more chances in the closing stages as the Rugby Park side held on relatively comfortably.