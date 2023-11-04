Jack Barham scores hat-trick as Aldershot cruise to victory at Swindon

Jack Barham scored a stunning hat-trick as National League Aldershot annihilated Swindon 7-4 at the County Ground.

The non-leaguers got off to the perfect start as Josh Stokes teed up Barham to tuck home the opener inside the first minute.

The Shots were in dreamland two minutes later as Murphy Mahoney was caught on the ball in the corner by Barham and he turned and chipped the ball into an unguarded net.

Swindon were 3-0 down with just 10 minutes played as Barham turned

creator by playing in Lorent Tolaj, who slipped in an easy pass for Stokes to turn home.

Tolaj scored twice either side of the break, with the second a screamer from outside the area, either side of a cool Cian Harries penalty as the Shots went 6-0 up.

Barham completed his hat-trick with a close-range header before Dan

Kemp pulled a pair of goals back with two fabulous strikes from the

edge of the area and Charlie Austin headed in two stoppage-time goals for the hosts.