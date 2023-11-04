Maidstone book place in FA Cup second round with 2-0 win over Chesham

Vanarama National League South outfit Maidstone booked their place in the FA Cup second round with a 2-0 win at seventh-tier Chesham.

The hosts, who play in the Southern League Premier South Division, started brightly and almost snatched an early lead when Ricardo German’s effort struck the crossbar.

Maidstone went ahead in the 13th minute when Devonte Aransibia converted a low cross from Liam Sole at the far post.

Chesham hit the woodwork again when Eoin Casey’s header from a free-kick by Bruno Andrade cannoned against the post.

Hopes of a comeback faded, though, when substitute Levi Amantchi volleyed in a second for Maidstone from close range with 15 minutes left for his 14th goal of the season.

The Generals almost pulled a goal back late on when Rhys Murrell-Williamson’s free-kick was pushed wide by Maidstone goalkeeper Lucas Covolan.