Chester and York set for replay after FA Cup stalemate By Press Association November 4 2023, 5.24pm Chester held Vanarama National League York to a goalless draw to earn an FA Cup first round replay. Chester looked good early on, with Olly Green being first to have a shot, but York's Liam Edwards made a block six minutes in. George Glendon then fired wide for the hosts. Quevin Castro came close for the visitors, but his powerful shot was deflected behind for a corner. Glendon then hit a volley wide after Declan Weeks' cross was spilled. Charlie Caton headed Weeks' corner wide in the 86th minute.