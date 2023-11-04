Chester and York set for replay after FA Cup stalemate

Chester held Vanarama National League York to a goalless draw to earn an FA Cup first round replay.

Chester looked good early on, with Olly Green being first to have a shot, but York’s Liam Edwards made a block six minutes in.

George Glendon then fired wide for the hosts.

Quevin Castro came close for the visitors, but his powerful shot was deflected behind for a corner.

Glendon then hit a volley wide after Declan Weeks’ cross was spilled.

Charlie Caton headed Weeks’ corner wide in the 86th minute.