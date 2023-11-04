Kyle Wootton hits four as Stockport thrash non-league Worksop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Wootton hits four as Stockport thrash non-league Worksop

By Press Association
Stockport faced Worksop in the FA Cup first round (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Stockport faced Worksop in the FA Cup first round (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Kyle Wootton hit four goals to help Stockport ease past Worksop with a 5-1 win in the FA Cup first round.

County booked their place in round two at the Northern Premier League side’s expense and were rarely troubled in a one-sided tie.

Wootton gave them the lead in the 14th minute. Paddy Madden slipped Jayden Richardson in and his ball across goal gave Wootton a simple finish at point-blank range.

The Tigers drew level midway through the first half, however. A free kick into County’s box was headed on by Liam Hughes and, when George Taft knocked it into Jay Rollins’ path, his fierce finish into the roof of the net was emphatic.

Wootton restored Stockport’s lead seven minutes before the break. Callum Camps beat Worksop keeper Paul Cooper to Madden’s pass and, with Cooper stranded, Camps played in Wootton for another close-range goal.

Nick Powell had two chances late in the half but sent one into the side netting and fired the other straight at Cooper.

Richardson should have hit Stockport’s third as the break loomed but blazed wildly over when Joel Cotterill picked him out at the back post.

Worksop’s leading scorer Hughes sent a header narrowly wide from Terry Hawkridge’s cross just before the hour mark.

That was as good as it got for the Tigers though, as Wootton slotted in his third on 67 minutes and headed in a Madden cross moments later.

Stockport substitute Odin Bailey completed Worksop’s misery with seven minutes remaining, cutting in from the right and finding the bottom corner of Cooper’s goal.