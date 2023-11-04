Kyle Wootton hits four as Stockport thrash non-league Worksop

Kyle Wootton hit four goals to help Stockport ease past Worksop with a 5-1 win in the FA Cup first round.

County booked their place in round two at the Northern Premier League side’s expense and were rarely troubled in a one-sided tie.

Wootton gave them the lead in the 14th minute. Paddy Madden slipped Jayden Richardson in and his ball across goal gave Wootton a simple finish at point-blank range.

The Tigers drew level midway through the first half, however. A free kick into County’s box was headed on by Liam Hughes and, when George Taft knocked it into Jay Rollins’ path, his fierce finish into the roof of the net was emphatic.

Wootton restored Stockport’s lead seven minutes before the break. Callum Camps beat Worksop keeper Paul Cooper to Madden’s pass and, with Cooper stranded, Camps played in Wootton for another close-range goal.

Nick Powell had two chances late in the half but sent one into the side netting and fired the other straight at Cooper.

Richardson should have hit Stockport’s third as the break loomed but blazed wildly over when Joel Cotterill picked him out at the back post.

Worksop’s leading scorer Hughes sent a header narrowly wide from Terry Hawkridge’s cross just before the hour mark.

That was as good as it got for the Tigers though, as Wootton slotted in his third on 67 minutes and headed in a Madden cross moments later.

Stockport substitute Odin Bailey completed Worksop’s misery with seven minutes remaining, cutting in from the right and finding the bottom corner of Cooper’s goal.