Daniel Udoh and Jordan Shipley help Shrewsbury beat Colchester in FA Cup

Goals from Daniel Udoh and Jordan Shipley helped Shrewsbury to a 3-2 win against Colchester to reach the second round of the FA Cup.

The U’s broke the deadlock in the 10th minute from a quick passing move. The ball landed at Cameron McGeehan’s feet on the edge of the box and he hit a powerful drive into the back of the net.

It took Shrewsbury 12 minutes to pull level from a well-organised corner. A short ball reached Shipley on the edge of the area, and his goal-bound shot hit Udoh and went in.

Shrewsbury went ahead in the 56th minute from a long ball from Tom Flanagan. The ball reached the feet of Shipley just outside the box and he took it around the onrushing Owen Goodman and scored.

The Shrews got a third in the 79th minute after Taylor Perry’s goalward shot got deflected in by Connor Hall.

Colchester pulled one back seven minutes later through Zach Mitchell, who rose highest in the box to head home from a corner.