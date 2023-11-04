Morgan Whittaker earns Plymouth a point in thrilling clash with Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morgan Whittaker earns Plymouth a point in thrilling clash with Middlesbrough

By Press Association
Morgan Whittaker’s free-kick earned Plymouth a point (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Morgan Whittaker’s free-kick earned Plymouth a point (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Morgan Whittaker grabbed a late equaliser for Plymouth as a topsy-turvy Sky Bet Championship thriller with Middlesbrough ended 3-3 at Home Park.

Josh Coburn scored the opening goal of the game for Boro and then hauled them level at 2-2 after goals from Bali Mumba and Finn Azaz had fired Argyle in front.

Sam Greenwood put Middlesbrough back in front, only for Whittaker to rescue a point in a game neither side deserved to lose.

Mumba cut inside from the left and exchanged passes with Azaz to break into the Boro box after three minutes, but visiting goalkeeper Seny Dieng was quick of his line to deny Mumba as he let fly from close range.

Any initial pressure Argyle may have had was soon forgotten as Middlesbrough wrestled control.

Matt Crooks fired a warning shot in the 20th minute and although that went well wide, Boro were soon ahead.

Lukas Engel powered in a cross from the left and Coburn finished at the near post, under pressure from Lewis Gibson, rushing back to defend his line after blocking a 23rd-minute shot.

Plymouth keeper Michael Cooper made two important saves as Middlesbrough pressed for another goal.

He palmed over Isiah Jones’ rising 27th-minute drive from the right-hand side of the box but saved his best to deny Crooks, who connected perfectly with Jonny Howson’s corner to drill a side-foot volley goalwards, only to be denied by Cooper’s reaction save on the goal-line.

Argyle responded in style, with two goals arriving before half-time courtesy of the Azaz and Mumba combination again.

Azaz threaded a ball through the Boro back-line and into the box for Mumba and this time the attacking midfielder made no mistake in beating Dieng with a measured finish.

Mumba, with a deft backheel, returned the favour four minutes later. Azaz – on loan from Aston Villa – wrong-footed marker Rav van den Berg, made space and curled a beautiful right-foot shot from 20 yards into the opposite top corner.

Greenwood sent a 20-yard free-kick just over Cooper’s crossbar in the 49th minute as Boro sought a way back into the game.

Cooper was quickly called into action minutes later, saving well low down with his feet to keep out an angled drive from Greenwood after he was put in on goal by Jones’ superb pass.

Greenwood won a penalty, drawing a foul from Argyle defender Dan Scarr, just before the hour.

Coburn’s spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Cooper, diving to his left, but the Boro striker followed up to tap in and level the scores.

Buoyed by their equaliser, Middlesbrough surged ahead again in the 64th minute with a brilliant flowing move down the right.

Jones’ pass found Crooks, whose angled cutback from the byline was stroked home first time by the impressive Greenwood at the near post.

Again Argyle responded, now in torrential rain.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden was fouled on the right and Whittaker’s 25-yard free-kick skimmed through a crowded box and past the outstretched arm of Dieng.