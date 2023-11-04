Nikolay Todorov grabs point for Airdrie against Raith

Nikolay Todorov rescued a 1-1 draw for Airdrie at Raith, who missed the chance to close the gap on Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United.

The visitors started well and Charlie Telfer’s header was well saved by Raith goalkeeper Maciej Dabrowski before Todorov saw his volley clatter against the bar midway through the half.

Raith, who had gone close through Sam Stanton, went ahead a minute before half-time when Callum Smith collected the ball from Scott Brown and laced beyond the helpless Joshua Rae and into the top corner.

But Airdrie were level after 55 minutes as Todorov rose highest to head home Adam Frizzell’s corner to deny Raith, who remain four points behind Dundee United after the Tangerines drew against Inverness.