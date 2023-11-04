Alfreton overcome Worthing to reach FA Cup second round

Alfreton reached the FA Cup second round after a routine 2-0 win over Worthing.

Nathan Newall and Kennedy Digie scored in the final 17 minutes to send the hosts through.

Jordan Thewlis wanted a penalty after being felled in the first half and Jake Day hit the post for the hosts in the first half.

But Alfreton had to wait until the second half to open the scoring.

Newall struck after 73 minutes when he found the top corner from just outside the box.

Digie wrapped up the win with three minutes left when he headed in Billy Fewster’s corner.