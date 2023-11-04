Bristol Rovers ease into second round with thumping win against Whitby

Winger Luke Thomas played a starring role as Bristol Rovers made their quality tell to stroll into the second round of the FA Cup with a 7-2 victory against Northern Premier League side Whitby.

Rovers captain John Marquis converted James Gibbons’ cross to give the home side the lead within five minutes, as Thomas cleverly played the full-back into space.

The lead lasted eight minutes as winger Junior Mondal rifled in from outside the penalty area with the visitors’ first shot on goal.

A superb individual goal from Thomas, as he slalomed past three players, in the 18th minute was then followed by an assist as the 24-year-old set up Jevani Brown for Rovers’ third three minutes later.

Antony Evans netted from the penalty spot in the 40th minute after being brought down by Jacob Gratton.

Goalkeeper Shane Bland then produced a string of second-half saves and substitute Connor Simpson curled into the top corner for Whitby after Evans had lost the ball to Mondal after 59 minutes.

An own-goal by Harrison Beeden, near-post finish from Harvey Vale and Aaron Collins goal with 13 minutes left wrapped up the win for the Sky Bet League One side.