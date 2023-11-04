Gillingham avoid potential FA Cup upset with victory at Hereford

Gillingham avoided a potential FA Cup upset with a 2-0 victory at Hereford after Jayden Clarke’s deflected goal was followed by a late Tom Nichols penalty.

The League Two visitors started on the front foot as Scott Malone’s effort from outside the box forced Curtis Pond into a low save.

Jonny Williams then made a surging run into the Hereford box after 14 minutes, but saw his acrobatic effort also denied by the Bulls’ goalkeeper.

Stephen Clemence’s reign as Gillingham boss got off to a perfect start when Clarke’s 23rd-minute effort took a wicked deflection past Pond.

Connor Mahoney came within an inch of doubling the visitors’ lead 10 minutes later, but watched as his curling effort rattled a post.

Hereford had to wait until the hour mark for their first opening as Lassana Mendes found the run of Kidderminster loanee Ethan Freemantle who crashed his effort into the side-netting.

Paul Caddis’ side sensed an equaliser and almost found it four minutes later when Adam Livingstone’s cross fell kindly for Freemantle who fired wide.

With four minutes left on the clock Nichols hit Hereford on the break, running through on goal before being judged to have been clipped by goalkeeper Pond.

The experienced forward regained his composure to score from the penalty spot.