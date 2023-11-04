Rhys Murphy brace helps Yeovil into FA Cup second round

Rhys Murphy hit a brace to send Yeovil into the second round of FA Cup after a 3-2 win over Gateshead at Huish Park.

Murphy gave the Glovers an early lead before Jordan Stevens doubled the advantage.

Murphy added a second to put Yeovil in complete control but a pair of late goals from Marcus Dinanga kept them on their toes.

Yeovil started brightly and Murphy turned in a long ball over goalkeeper Archie Mair to put the National League South side in front just three minutes in.

The Somerset side increased their lead when Jordan Stevens slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Murphy reacted quickest to make it three before Dinanga converted a penalty before also finding the net five minutes into stoppage time but Yeovil held on.