Olly Sully nets late leveller as Forest Green avoid upset at Scarborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Olly Sully nets late leveller as Forest Green avoid upset at Scarborough

By Press Association
Dave Horseman’s Forest Green avoided an FA Cup upset at Scarborough after a 1-1 draw (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dave Horseman’s Forest Green avoided an FA Cup upset at Scarborough after a 1-1 draw (Mike Egerton/PA)

Teenager Olly Sully broke Scarborough hearts with a stoppage-time equaliser to secure an ill-deserved 1-1 draw and replay for League Two strugglers Forest Green.

Sully, 18, pounced from close range after teacher Alex Wiles had earlier opened the scoring in the first half for the National League North outfit, who were playing in the first round proper for the first time since the club’s reformation in 2007.

With Forest Green struggling to find any cohesive patterns of play, Wiles showed nimble footwork to fashion space in the away box before drilling a 10-yard drive into James Belshaw’s bottom-right corner in the 27th minute.

Belshaw then needed to make a smart save to prevent Forest Green from falling further behind before the break, denying rampaging right wing-back Kieran Weledji following good combination play between Frank Mulhern and Wiles that had carved Rovers’ left channel open.

The away team improved marginally in the second half with a thumping, edge-of-the-box effort by Callum Jones dipping just over.

But an unmarked Jacob Maddox was guilty of a howling miss in the 68th minute, side-footing wide of a gaping goal from eight yards following Charlie McCann’s right-wing raid.

Home keeper Ryan Whitley then parried away a firm Nathan Holland drive but he was eventually beaten when the home defence failed to deal with a ball into the box and McCann’s square pass across the face of goal was tapped in by Sully.