Queen’s Park net stoppage-time equaliser to snatch comeback point at Ayr

Ruari Paton’s leveller deep in stoppage time rescued a point as Queen’s Park snatched a 2-2 draw at Ayr.

Anton Dowds’s double had given the hosts a 2-0 lead in the first half to put them in control.

Alex Bannon pulled a goal back when he headed in Jack Spong’s corner after 58 minutes.

Then, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Paton finished from close range to level.