Queen’s Park net stoppage-time equaliser to snatch comeback point at Ayr By Press Association November 4 2023, 5.48pm Share Queen’s Park net stoppage-time equaliser to snatch comeback point at Ayr Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6247796/queens-park-net-stoppage-time-equaliser-to-snatch-comeback-point-at-ayr/ Copy Link Ayr rescued a point (Mike Egerton/PA) Ruari Paton’s leveller deep in stoppage time rescued a point as Queen’s Park snatched a 2-2 draw at Ayr. Anton Dowds’s double had given the hosts a 2-0 lead in the first half to put them in control. Alex Bannon pulled a goal back when he headed in Jack Spong’s corner after 58 minutes. Then, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Paton finished from close range to level.