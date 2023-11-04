Aidan Fitzpatrick double fires Partick Thistle to victory By Press Association November 4 2023, 5.48pm Share Aidan Fitzpatrick double fires Partick Thistle to victory Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6247797/aidan-fitzpatrick-double-fires-partick-thistle-to-victory/ Copy Link Aidan Fitzpatrick, left, scored twice against Arbroath (Steve Welsh/PA) Partick Thistle cemented their place in the Scottish Championship top four with a 3-1 win at Arbroath. Aidan Fitzpatrick’s brace and Brian Graham’s goal ensured the visitors remain third in the table. Stevie Lawless had a penalty saved six minutes after the break and Harry Milne also had a goal disallowed. Jermaine Hylton scored a consolation with three minutes left and the hosts stay in eighth.