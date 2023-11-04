Chris Maguire brace helps Eastleigh claim resounding win over Boreham Wood

Eastleigh cruised into FA Cup second round with 5-1 thrashing of National League rivals Boreham Wood.

The hosts were in front after 17 minutes, with Nigel Atangana turning the ball in after Chris Maguire’s free-kick had been headed away.

However, it took just two minutes for Boreham Wood to level through Matt Robinson.

Maguire had the hosts back in front within four minutes, firing into an empty net from Jake Taylor’s low cross.

Maguire then turned provider when his free-kick was swept in by Ludwig Francillette seven minutes before the interval.

And Francilette scored again shortly after the interval to make it 4-1 to the home side.

The dismissal of Jayden Harris in the 71st minute for a second bookable offence failed to knock Eastleigh off their stride and Maguire wrapped up a fine win in stoppage time, smashing in from six yards out.