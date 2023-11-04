Marti Cifuentes encouraged by QPR display in draw at Rotherham

New QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes said he will ‘never be happy’ with taking a point following his side’s 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Rotherham.

Ilias Chair produced a moment of magic to fire QPR in front but they were pegged back by substitute Georgie Kelly’s clinical finish.

QPR had great openings to win it late on but Rotherham held out for a point.

Spanish coach Cifuentes, who has replaced Gareth Ainsworth, said: “I will never be happy about a draw especially when we concede from a set-piece.

“There were positive things about our performance. We showed big commitment to compete well.

“We showed stability. We started the second half really well.

“I want to be very positive. There is quality in the squad. I think all the players played at a very good level.

“In the history of QPR, they want to play attacking football and on the ground.

“The build-up will be a part of that. We have technical capacity and good midfielders. Everybody has started from zero and we do not look back.

“It was a top goal from a top player. I am not surprised because he can do these things. He is a fantastic player in this division and my job is to get the best out of him.”

The best chances of the first half fell the way of the hosts with Jordan Hugill lashing over on the angle and Fred Onyedinma forcing Asmir Begovic into a diving stop.

QPR’s sole threat came courtesy of Chair but he twice fired off target after cutting in from the left flank.

Chair produced the first moment of real quality to put QPR ahead five minutes into the second half.

Again he was allowed to come in on to his right foot too easily and this time he hammered an effort into the top corner and beyond the reach of Viktor Johansson.

Rotherham responded strongly and after Cafu had come close with a header, they got level with 20 minutes left to play thanks to Kelly, who powered in at the back post from Cohen Bramall’s free-kick.

The home side were inches away from turning the game on its head but Hakeem Odoffin’s header rebounded off the woodwork.

But QPR were the ones pushing hardest at the end with Jimmy Dunne almost prodding in before substitute Charlie Kelman was somehow denied at close-range by Johansson.

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor was pleased to pick up a point.

He said: “I thought the game lacked quality for the first hour.

“The game was relatively level and on the back of last weekend I would have taken that given the fragility of the confidence of the squad.

“We have got fight. We just did not show it last Sunday (versus Sheffield Wednesday). I was pleased we were able to come out of it.

“No disrespect to QPR but they did not test our goalkeeper until the goal.

“We fell behind to their best player and probably the best player on the pitch. He has done that all his career and despite all that knowledge, we could not quite stop him.

“It was then a case of where we could get energy on the pitch without losing the structure.

“Haks (Odoffin) has had a good chance but there were good saves from Viktor at the end. They were big saves and he has done it time and time again.”