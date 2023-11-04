Darren Moore thanks the fans after Huddersfield battle to draw with Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darren Moore thanks the fans after Huddersfield battle to draw with Watford

By Press Association
Huddersfield Darren Moore said the crowd played a big part against Watford (PA)
Huddersfield Darren Moore said the crowd played a big part against Watford (PA)

Huddersfield manager Darren Moore praised the “massive team effort” as his side played out a 0-0 draw against Watford.

The Terriers had 11 squad regulars out through injury, but Sorba Thomas and Matty Pearson’s low strikes tested the gloves of Dan Bachmann, on an otherwise comfortable afternoon for the Hornet’s skipper at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Yaser Asprilla came closest for the visitors. Shortly into the second half, the Colombian international struck low and hard at goal, from a tight angle. A smart stop from Town’s Lee Nicholls tipped the ball around the post.

Jamal Lewis and Jeremy Ngakia both had promising shots blocked by the sturdy Town defence. This was the first draw in 17 meetings between the two sides.

After the rain-soaked game short of clear-cut opportunities, Moore said: “The main thing for me was the clean sheet today. We worked incredibly hard in getting that clean sheet and having that mentality.

“I know the goalkeeper and defenders will get the plaudits, but it was a massive team effort today to get the point.

“We had three solid sessions in training last week to implement our shape and really nullify Watford in the areas that we know they operate well in. The concentration levels were spot on today, as well as the drive from everybody. We showed a lot of desire to work for one another.

“What we saw in the last 24 hours. We lost two players in the immediate build-up to this game, so that’s why our bench was so sparse today. These were unforeseen circumstances that can happen in football, and we just have to get on with it.

“Credit to the players, the group adjusted really well and I’m really pleased for them, the way we worked collectively as a group.

“For the last 15 to 20 minutes it was the energy from the crowd that really spurred the boys on to show everything that they’ve got.”

Watford have now stretched their unbeaten run to five.

Head coach Valerien Ishmael said: “I told the players it’s nice to see we’re getting disappointed after not winning away. This shows real improvement from the team over the past few weeks.

“The game was difficult today. The game plan from Huddersfield was tough. I understand, they had many injured players and conceded eight goals in two games, the first task is to defend. And they did that well today.

“From our point of view, we were in complete control. We dominated the game and won our duels well. We defended set-pieces well.

“The problem today was our work in the final third. Our last passes, we needed to use the pitch better, and work the keeper more. We needed to believe in one-v-one situations and needed more quality in our crosses. It’s the first time we’ve faced a game plan like that, but it will help us improve in the future.

“Another clean sheet is a positive to take today. We want more of course, but five unbeaten now shows that we’re moving in the right direction.

“We need to learn from the game to find new solutions. We played too many square balls today so it would be nice if next time we can take a few more risks in the final third.”