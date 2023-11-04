Stuart Kettlewell admits he understands anger as Motherwell lose again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stuart Kettlewell admits he understands anger as Motherwell lose again

By Press Association
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell (Steve Welsh/PA)
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell admitted that his side quickly need to arrest their current slump in form after the Steelmen lost 1-0 to Kilmarnock to fall to a sixth defeat in seven matches.

Innes Cameron’s goal early in the second half proved decisive and the hosts could have extended their lead, while Well failed to create many chances of note.

Motherwell took 10 points from the first four matches but they have taken only one point since as they have slid down to eighth in the league.

Kettlewell said: “It’s always frustrating to lose any game but I understand that’s the job and everyone points to the fact that we’ve got one point in seven games.

“It’s not good enough for a club like Motherwell. I understand that, I get that and I harbour that blame and that frustration and the anger that will undoubtedly come off the back of that.

“We’re working incredibly hard to try and turn that corner. We’re trying to come up with different solutions. We’re trying to tweak and change things where we possibly can.

“I can assure you that we’re putting in the hours to see if we can try and rectify that.

“I’ve just said to the guys there – I’m not questioning anybody’s application. I’m not questioning that anybody’s not putting their body on the line.

“Potentially we have what looks like two broken noses and a fractured cheekbone from three guys on the pitch.

“I get the nature of the job, I get people’s frustrations, I get people’s anger. I can assure you when I go home tonight I don’t speak to the family and I keep my head down but we’re back in tomorrow with the players.

“I’m never going to shirk that responsibility. It’s what I want to do, it’s what I want to be. I’m quite happy to be the guy who gets shot at when it’s not great but equal to that, there’s been praise for us as a football club in the past eight or nine months and, very simple, you have to take the rough with the smooth.”

Derek McInnes, meanwhile, was full of praise for substitute Cameron, after the striker’s first league goal of the season secured Killie’s third straight home win.

Cameron, who came on in the 16th minute after captain Kyle Vassell suffered a dead leg, rifled home the winner four minutes after half-time after a composed lay off by the impressive David Watson.

McInnes said: “The goal took a bit longer to come than we’d have liked.

“But I don’t think anyone would deny we were the better team and deserved it. I’m really pleased for big Innes (Cameron).

“When Kyle went down, we had a decision to make. I spoke to my staff – one in the stand and two next to me.

“Between the four of us, it was two apiece in terms of going with Innes or Andy Dallas. But I just had a feeling with Innes. He scored a couple of brilliant goals in training on Friday.

“He was great when he came on. He took his goal really well and led the line for us. When he’s like that and in that sort of mood, he’s a real handful.

“He got the goal to get the win for us – and it was no less than we deserved.”