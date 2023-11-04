Tommy Widdrington heaps praise on Aldershot after big win at Swindon

Aldershot manager Tommy Widdrington admitted even he was shocked as the National League side thrashed League Two Swindon 7-4.

Jack Barham scored a hat-trick to lead the non-leaguers to a famous giant-killing at the County Ground.

Widdrington said: “It was barmy, it was a bit of an unreal situation.

“I was probably the only person supporting Aldershot who didn’t celebrate the first goal because I have done that before and it has really kicked me in the backside.

“We have been 2-0 up at half-time in games before and not gone on to win, so we knew we had to give Swindon the utmost respect in the game.

“I have nothing but praise for the lads and the people that have come to this game in their hundreds.

“I am delighted for them as I am aware they have had some hard times of late and this is something to remember, it is a scoreline that you can’t ignore.

“The players are fully deserving of today because they work so hard.”

Aldershot got off to the perfect start as before 60 seconds were up Josh Stokes teed up Barham to tuck home the opener.

The Shots were in dreamland two minutes later as Murphy Mahoney was

caught on the ball in the corner by Barham and he turned and chipped

the ball into the unguarded net.

Swindon were three goals down inside 10 minutes as Barham turned

creator as he got in behind and found Lorent Tolaj, who had an easy

pass to Stokes to turn home.

Tolaj scored twice either side of the break, with the second

being a screamer from outside the area, either side of a cool Cian

Harries penalty.

Barham completed his hat-trick with a close-range header before Dan

Kemp pulled a pair of goals back with two fabulous strikes from the

edge of the area before Charlie Austin scored twice in stoppage time.

Swindon boss Michael Flynn said that his players need to take a long look in the mirror.

Flynn said: “I didn’t see that coming, we have given away some sloppy

goals this season and some bad positions, but nothing like that.

“I think that there are two players who can hold their heads up. Just.

The others were nowhere near good enough.

“No one wants to take some responsibility, everybody is looking at

someone else and I need some characters in to change that, and I will

be doing it.

“We are light on the ground but that is no excuse for what happened

there, because that had nothing to do with the players that are

missing.

“Those players out there were predominantly the ones who went on a

nine-game unbeaten run at the start of the season.”