Richie Wellens hails goalscorer Aaron Drinan after Leyton Orient beat Carlisle

By Press Association
Richie Wellens’ Leyton Orient beat Carlisle (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Richie Wellens' Leyton Orient beat Carlisle (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Richie Wellens hailed striker Aaron Drinan after Leyton Orient beat Carlisle 3-1 to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup.

A Joe Pigott penalty put Orient ahead before the visitors lost Callum Guy with a serious-looking leg injury in the first half.

Joe Garner equalised before goals by Orient substitutes Drinan and Ruel Sotiriou ensured the Londoners victory.

“I was pleased for Aaron Drinan that he got his goal, he has had an interrupted pre-season for two seasons on the bounce and when he’s fit and firing, he’s got pace and power and is a good finisher,” Orient boss Wellens said.

“But please, I request our supporters, if you want a fit and firing Aaron Drinan or any of our players, give them confidence. It doesn’t matter what level you play at, if you’ve got confidence, you are going to be a lot better.

“I thought that we started the first 20 minutes really well and then the last 15 or 20 minutes of the first half nothing really happened. Their shape then caused us a problem because I thought Carlisle were good for the first 20 minutes of the second half.

“When we changed to a four, I thought we were pretty dominant in the last 25 minutes and could have scored a few more.

“It was an important game for us both financially and because we wanted to get to the next round, so yes, it was a good day. We want to reach the third round at least and hopefully give the board of directors some money back.

“In the six years (since) the owners took over the club, I don’t think they have had a cup run.”

United boss Paul Simpson admitted his side needed to defend better.

“Again we didn’t work hard enough to stop the cross, similar to Cambridge last week, and it’s defending the goals which gave us a problem,” he said.

“We have to defend much better and need to address it very, very quickly.

“It’s a massively disappointing result for us. First half I thought the penalty was a little fortunate but I felt we needed to change it at half-time and we started the second half much brighter and much more positive. We started passing the ball better and got ourselves level with a really good goal.

“I thought we had Orient at one point but we have to say they thoroughly deserved to go through. They are a good footballing side but we have to do the horrible jobs you need to do in football on a consistent basis. If you don’t, you get punished.”

On the injury to Guy, Simpson said: “We’ve heard that it’s not a fracture but it’s not good news at all. We will get it scanned.”