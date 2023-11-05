Jessica Pegula to face winner of rain-affected semi in Cancun final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jessica Pegula to face winner of rain-affected semi in Cancun final

By Press Association
Jessica Pegula plays at Wimbledon in 2023 (John Walton/PA)
Jessica Pegula plays at Wimbledon in 2023 (John Walton/PA)

Jessica Pegula cruised past US Open winner Coco Gauff in straight sets to book a spot in the championship match of the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

The American doubles partners duked it out against each other on a wet and windy Saturday evening, with Pegula easily coming out on top 6-2 6-1.

It is still not known who will face the 29-year-old in the final, as the semi-final between world number one Aryna Sabalenka and world number two Iga Swiatek was pushed back as more heavy rains rolled in four games into their match.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Eight – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Aryna Sabalenka in action at Wimbledon 2023 (Adam Davy/PA)

The game was put on pause with Swiatek leading 2-1 and Sabalenka serving at 30-all.

The duo could be seen both wrapping themselves in towels to brace against the weather as organisers waited almost two hours for the game to resume.

Eventually, the game was suspended as bleak conditions prevailed.

Belarusian Sabalenka and Poland’s Swiatek will resume play on Sunday, with the final rescheduled to Monday.