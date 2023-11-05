Newcastle lose Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy in ‘worrying’ double injury blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newcastle lose Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy in ‘worrying’ double injury blow

By Press Association
Eddie Howe’s side lost two players to injury in a valiant win (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe's side lost two players to injury in a valiant win (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe revealed his side’s hard-fought 1-0 win against Arsenal came at a price with Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy both sustaining injuries.

Anthony Gordon’s controversial second-half winner halted Arsenal’s unbeaten Premier League start to the season after a triple VAR check.

But Howe faces an anxious wait to learn the full extent of Burn’s back injury, while Murphy will have surgery after popping the same shoulder he dislocated last month and now faces three months out.

Newcastle defender Dan Burn sustained a back injury against Arsenal
Newcastle defender Dan Burn sustained a back injury against Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Howe, already without eight senior players through injury, said: “Two injuries that I don’t think you can do a lot about. Dan jumps for a ball, lands on his back and he’s in a lot of pain at the moment.

“So that looks worrying for us. Jacob – he knew there was a chance he could do his shoulder again, but he was prepared to take the risk.

“Unfortunately we lost him and we will lose him now to an operation, so a difficult moment, but the players just responded superbly.”

Newcastle extended their unbeaten league run to seven games and closed the gap on the title-chasing Gunners to four points after edging a tetchy, physical encounter of few chances.

“The players, the group have been unbelievable,” Howe said. “They’ve really stepped up. We’re in a difficult moment, we’ve got a lot of injuries.

“We’re playing in a lot of competitions, a lot of football, but the players are committed to everything and I can’t praise them enough.

“Again, we had to step up in a really difficult game against a top opponent. We’re stretched with injuries, losing players within the game again.

“We’ll have to see how Dan’s injury is. Dan’s been magnificent for us, we desperately don’t want to lose him, he gives us so much in different ways. Let’s see how feels.”

Howe admitted the decision to send second-half substitute Murphy into the fray had been a risk the player and medical team had been prepared to take.

Jacob Murphy, left, leaves the pitch injured against Arsenal
Jacob Murphy leaves the pitch injured against Arsenal (Owen Humphreys/PA)

When asked how long his rehabilitation would be, Howe added: “Off the top of my head I’m not sure, but it will probably be three months I think.”

Furious Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said VAR Andy Madley’s decision to award Gordon’s goal was “an absolute disgrace”.

In his post-match rant, the 41-year-old Spaniard said he was “embarrassed” by the standard of the Premier League’s officiating.

Madley’s four-minute check looked at whether the ball had gone out of play before Joe Willock crossed for the winner, whether Joelinton had fouled Gabriel and if Gordon had been offside.

Arteta was delighted with his players’ performance, adding: “I have to praise them. It’s not in their hands, it’s not in their control. I have to praise the players the way they played here.

“How much they limited Newcastle and how much we tried, it’s incredible. The way we competed against this team, because they are a top team.

“So to get out of the game like this, I feel sick. That’s how I feel, sick to be part of this.”