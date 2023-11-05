We got away with it, admits Derby boss Paul Warne after late comeback

Paul Warne was relieved Derby remain in the FA Cup after a last-gasp comeback earned them a 2-2 first-round draw at Crewe.

Two goals in five minutes from Nathan Mendez-Laing and Conor Hourihane rescued the Rams as they looked down and out at Gresty Road.

Courtney Baker-Richardson’s far-post finish before the interval and an Elliott Nevitt strike early in the second half appeared to have set the League Two side on their way to an impressive win.

But Crewe goalkeeper Harvey Davies let Mendez-Laing’s shot slip through his hands in the 89th minute and the attacker then teed up Hourihane, who hit a fine finish into the top corner to level the game in added time.

“We got away with it, but I think if we didn’t at least get a draw then Crewe would have got away with it as I thought we were smoking them,” said Derby boss Warne.

“I thought the lads played really well and we had unbelievable opportunities in the first half, but it didn’t seem like it was going to go in for us.

“For the first goal we didn’t stop the cross and I was also disappointed with the second, but the lads kept going.

“In certain games this season they have been questioned, but they answered those questions today and, even if we’d lost 2-0, I’d have come out and said I was pleased with the performance.

“There was the odd tackle and header we missed, but in general I thought we controlled the game really well and tried to create chances.

“Crewe had five across the back and we didn’t really test the keeper enough. If we’d scored in the first half we might have gone on to win handsomely, but give credit to Crewe for making it difficult for us.

“Overall to get a draw it does feel like we’re leaving here with a win.”

Up until the final minutes Crewe were resilient at the back, while they were dangerous on the break.

In the first half Davies produced a fine reaction save with his feet to keep out Conor Washington’s glancing header and Baker-Richardson cleared Sonny Bradley’s header off the line.

Crewe edged ahead when Rio Adebisi drove over an excellent cross to offer Baker-Richardson a simple finish.

After the break Mendez-Laing should have levelled but headed over from six yards after Korey Smith swung over a cross.

Derby’s woes increased when Nevitt took Baker-Richardson’s pass and finished off the far post.

Warne made five changes, but it looked to be in vain after one of them, James Collins, had a goal ruled out for offside.

But then Davies’ blunder set up a grandstand finish, with both sides still in the hunt to take on Bristol Rovers in the second round.

Crewe boss Lee Bell said: “The players are disappointed to end up drawing the game, but they were brilliant today.

“We had 12 fit players to choose from and we had Conor Thomas out there playing his first game for some time, while Mickey Demetriou played with a broken toe.

“If we’d had three or four extra players available like Derby did to keep them going at the end the outcome may have been different.

“I’d have taken that before the game when you consider the problems we have and knowing the story behind today.

“But we have high expectations and we might have missed an opportunity to knock a big club in Derby County out of the FA Cup.”