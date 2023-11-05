Dundee boss Tony Docherty happy to see Luke McCowan on the scoresheet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty happy to see Luke McCowan on the scoresheet

By Press Association
Tony Docherty (PA)
Tony Docherty (PA)

Dundee boss Tony Docherty revealed he had been teasing match-winner Luke McCowan about his lack of goals prior to the 1-0 cinch Premiership win over Livingston at Dens Park.

The 25-year-old struck a superb second-half free-kick to clinch all three points and move the Dark Blues up to sixth in the table.

It was McCowan’s second goal of the season – with Docherty pointing out before the game that he had netted fewer than centre-half skipper Joe Shaughnessy.

Docherty said: “We are a newly-promoted team and nobody can expect a home game against Livingston to be easy.

“It’s a tough, tough game and you have to do so many things right.

“I think what defined the match was a moment of quality from Luke McCowan.

“I’m delighted for him. I’m always banging on to him to get more goals and assists – I was teasing him the other day saying Joe Shaughnessy has more goals than him. Now he’s level with Joe!

“I’m really pleased for the team.

“This squad’s mentality is fantastic and has been from day one.

“The clean sheets we are keeping give you such a platform to win games.”

The defeat at Dens was the second time Livingston had lost to Dundee in the space of eight days.

However, this time round, boss David Martindale insisted he could not be angry with his players.

He said: “A moment of brilliance from Luke McCowan changed the dynamic of the game.

“We had a fantastic chance with Joel Nouble and he’s got to do better with it.

“It’s a part of his game where he’s got to become more ruthless. He’s got to hit the target.

“I thought we shaded the first half but should have taken more care in the final third. We could have done better.

“In the second half, I thought we were the better team but Dundee defended their box well.

“I feel for the players. I was angry when we lost to Dundee last week but I can’t have any anger with the players today.”

Livi have now lost four games in a row and remain ninth with Martindale admitting his side are in a dogfight to stay up.

He said: “I think we’ll be in a relegation battle up to matchday 33 – or even matchday 38.

“I’ve been at Livingston for ten years and I think I’ve been in a relegation battle for nine.

“Have we over-achieved? I think we have.

“Do I think we’ve got more than enough to get out of this? Of course we have.”