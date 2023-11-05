Shame on them – Jurgen Klopp condemns tragedy chanting at Luton-Liverpool clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shame on them – Jurgen Klopp condemns tragedy chanting at Luton-Liverpool clash

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of his side’s match at Luton (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of his side’s match at Luton (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Jurgen Klopp said fans who directed chants at Liverpool supporters that indirectly referenced the Hillsborough disaster during his team’s game at Luton should be ashamed.

The taunts were sung by some home fans during the second half of the 1-1 Premier League draw at Kenilworth Road.

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher also condemned the chants, saying: “We’re better than that.”

Luton and Liverpool drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road
Luton and Liverpool drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Liverpool manager Klopp has previously spoken out against so-called ‘tragedy chanting’ between rival supporters and in July the Football Association issued a new charter outlining rules for dealing with the problem.

It followed the arrest of a Manchester United supporter at last season’s FA Cup final for wearing a shirt that mocked the victims of Hillsborough.

After the Luton match, Klopp said he did not hear the chanting, which occurred while the game was still goalless shortly after half-time, but added: “Shame on everyone who said it.”

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “At the start of the season I was involved in something with supporters coming together about tragedy chanting.

“I’ve just heard that a couple of times in this game. As supporters you’ve got to have rivalry, there is no doubt. But we’re better than that.

“It’s happened two or three times in the game. All clubs have been guilty of that over the years at different times.

“But the world we live in right now, I think we’re better than that.”

Liverpool earned a dramatic point five minutes into added time when substitute Luis Diaz cancelled out Tahith Chong’s 80th-minute goal for Luton.