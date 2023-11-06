The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Luis Diaz levelled for Liverpool (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luis Diaz levelled for Liverpool (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Luton featured an emotional moment for Luis Diaz as he lifted his shirt to reveal a message calling for his father’s release after scoring the Reds’ late equaliser.

Jeremy Doku lit up Manchester City’s 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth, and Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Gordon were the matchwinners for Manchester United and Newcastle against Fulham and Arsenal respectively.

Elsewhere, England’s woeful campaign at the cricket World Cup officially came to an end with defeat to Australia, and Max Verstappen was triumphant once again as he claimed victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.

Luton Town v Liverpool – Premier League – Kenilworth Road
Luis Diaz (centre) revealed a message – Libertad para Papa – which translates as ‘Freedom for my Dad’ (Zac Goldwin/PA)
Doku scores for City against Bournemouth (Mike Egerton/PA)
Doku scored one goal and had a hand in four others as City thumped Bournemouth 6-1 on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fernandes celebrates after scoring at Fulham (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Fernandes scored a the only goal for United at Fulham in stoppage time (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Gordon scores against Arsenal (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Gordon scored a controversial goal to give Newcastle a 1-0 win over Arsenal, an effort that stood after a triple VAR check (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes speaks to Fran Kirby (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes (right) on Saturday saw the Women’s Super League champions thrash Aston Villa 6-0 before it was announced that she will be leaving the club at the end of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Stina Blackstenius celebrates scoring (John Walton/PA)
Stina Blackstenius scored an 87th-minute minute winner for Arsenal against Manchester City after a mistake by Khiara Keating (left) (John WAltron/PA)
Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates the wicket of England captain Jos Buttler (Ajit Solanki/AP)
Adam Zampa celebrates the wicket of England captain Jos Buttler as the defending champions’ World Cup campaign ends with a 33-run loss to Australia (Ajit Solanki/AP)
India’s Virat Kohli celebrates his century against South Africa (Bikas Das/AP)
Hosts India thrashed South Africa by 243 runs, with Virat Kohli recording a record-equalling 49th century in one-day internationals, matching the mark set by compatriot Sachin Tendulkar (Bikas Das/AP)
Versatppen celebrates after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix (Andre Penner/AP)
Formula One champion Verstappen won his 17th race of the season in Sao Paulo (Andre Penner/AP)
Novak Djokovic holds up the trophy after winning the Paris Masters final against Grigor Dimitrov (Michel Euler/AP)
Novak Djokovic beat Grigor Dimitrov to claim a seventh Paris Masters title (Michel Euler/AP)