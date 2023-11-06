Manchester City wait on Erling Haaland fitness ahead of Young Boys clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester City wait on Erling Haaland fitness ahead of Young Boys clash

By Press Association
Erling Haaland is an injury doubt for Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)
Erling Haaland is an injury doubt for Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Erling Haaland remains a fitness doubt for holders Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Young Boys on Tuesday.

The prolific Norway striker was withdrawn at half-time of Saturday’s Premier League victory over Bournemouth with a twisted ankle.

The player was due to be assessed after a training session on Monday afternoon.

Asked if Haaland would be fit for the game, manager Pep Guardiola said at a press conference: “We train this afternoon. We will speak with the doctor. I don’t know.

“Yesterday he told me he felt much better than the day of the game but I don’t know.”

With City closing in on qualification for the last 16, there could be a temptation to rest Haaland ahead of Sunday’s trip to Chelsea anyway.

Guardiola, however, insists he will give the forward time to prove his fitness.

The City boss said: “I will listen to the doctors. If he says he is ready and does not have pain I will consider him to play because from Tuesday to Sunday there’s a lot (of time), it is not Wednesday.”

City, who have won their first three matches in Group G, will qualify for the knockout stages with two games to spare if they beat the Swiss champions for a second time.

Guardiola said: “Tomorrow we will try to finish and qualify for February and the next stage. It means a lot to the club. Being there is a success.”

Securing their place in the next stage at the earliest opportunity would potentially also allow Guardiola the chance to rotate his squad for the remaining group games.

City’s next outing in the competition, at home to RB Leipzig on November 28, comes between crunch Premier League fixtures against Liverpool and Tottenham.

Yet Guardiola maintains he will not ease up until top spot in the group has been finalised.

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring against Young Boys
Haaland scored twice as City beat Young Boys 3-1 last month (Zac Goodwin/PA)

He said: “You have to try to finish first. We have the chance to play the second game (of the last 16) at home and that is definitely better. It’s game by game.”

Guardiola, who was speaking to media ostensibly to preview the Young Boys game, did not want to get drawn into a debate when quizzed on the Premier League’s latest VAR controversy.

Arsenal branded the standard of officiating in the competition as “unacceptable” over the weekend after they lost to a contentious goal at Newcastle.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta had said the decision to allow Newcastle’s winner, after a triple VAR check, was an “absolute disgrace”.

Guardiola said: “The emotion after the game, it is difficult for the managers right after we finish, being here and talking about the feelings. It’s difficult to handle it.

“But I’m talking for myself. I’m not talking for Mikel or for any other manager.

“It’s so sensitive an issue right now. It’s difficult for the referees too, for everyone. Honestly I don’t have a clear opinion.”