Rebel group holding Luis Diaz’s father want ‘security guarantees’ before release

By Press Association
Luis Diaz is still awaiting the release of his father (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The rebel group holding Luis Diaz’s father claim military action in the local area is not only delaying the release of their hostage but putting him at risk.

Diaz’s parents were kidnapped over a week ago – his mother was subsequently freed quickly – and despite pledges from the National Liberation Army of Colombia to expedite the return of Diaz Sr, it is taking longer than expected.

“On November 2, we informed the country of the decision to release Mr Luis Manuel Diaz, father of the player Luis Diaz,” said a statement, signed by unit leader Commander Jose Manuel Martinez Quiroz, released to Colombian media.

“From that date, we began the process to accomplish this as soon as possible. We are making efforts to avoid incidents with government forces.

“The area is still militarised, they are carrying out flyovers, disembarking troops, broadcasting and offering rewards as part of an intense search operation.

“This situation is not allowing for the execution of the release plan quickly and safely, where Mr Luis Manuel Diaz is not at risk.

“If operations continue in the area, they will delay the release and increase the risks.

“We understand the anguish of the Diaz-Marulanda family, to whom we say that we will keep our word to release him unilaterally, as soon as we have security guarantees for the development of the liberation operation.”

Diaz made an emotional plea for his father’s return after coming off the bench to score a late equaliser for Liverpool at Luton before lifting his shirt to display the message ‘Libertad para Papa’ (‘Freedom for dad’).

The winger, who was making his first appearance since the kidnappings, then posted a message on Instagram in which he said: “I ask the ELN for the prompt release of my father, and I ask international organisations to work together for his freedom.

“Every second, every minute, our anguish grows. My mother, my brothers and I are desperate, distressed and without words to describe what we are feeling. This suffering will only end when we have him back home.

“I beg you to release him immediately, respecting his integrity and ending this painful wait as soon as possible.

“In the name of love and compassion, we ask that you reconsider your actions and allow us to recover him.

“I thank Colombians and the international community for the support received, thank you for so many demonstrations of affection and solidarity in this difficult time that many families in my country find themselves living.”