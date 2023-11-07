Rotherham snatch point in dramatic finish against Ipswich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rotherham snatch point in dramatic finish against Ipswich

By Press Association
Christ Tiehi, bottom, celebrates after scoring Rotherham’s late equaliser (Simon Marper/PA)
Rotherham fought back in added time to earn a 2-2 Championship draw with high-flying Ipswich.

Jack Taylor’s goal for Ipswich with just three minutes left to play looked like being the winner before Christ Tiehi crashed in a very late leveller.

With Ipswich coming into the game 10 unbeaten and still riding the crest of the wave following last season’s promotion, it was a surprise when they were caught out early on.

Rotherham, though, made a blistering start and took the lead in the fourth minute.

Fred Onyedinma was afforded too much space down the right and glided into the box before picking out Sam Nombe to slide in for his first Millers goal.

This game had been rearranged from last month after a heavy downpour caused its postponement just hours before kick-off.

Ipswich led a promising attack in response to the opener, but Conor Chaplin’s effort was diverted wide by Tiehi.

Tiehi then threatened at the other end after the ball fell kindly to him on the edge of the box. His driven effort flew just off target.

Ipswich levelled with 19 minutes gone from a clever free-kick routine. Leif Davis picked out an unmarked Sam Morsy on the edge of the box and he had the time to curl beautifully into the top corner.

Rotherham had a great chance to retake the lead when substitute Sean Morrison headed off target from Jordan Hugill’s flick.

Millers boss Matt Taylor made a raft of attacking changes as Rotherham chased just a third win of the season.

Georgie Kelly joined Hugill up front and was hoping for a repeat of his goal from the bench against QPR at the weekend.

Chaplin fired off target for a second time in the second half after neat interplay with Davis around the box.

The visiting supporters were appealing for a penalty when Axel Tuanzebe’s header seemed to be blocked by the hand of Kelly.

Substitute Omari Hutchinson was causing a fair amount of trouble down the right flank and his cross supplied Chaplin with another opportunity which he could not turn towards goal.

The ball then fell kindly for Kelly in the Ipswich box but the Irishman was denied by a smart save from Vaclav Hladky.

Ipswich finally went ahead on 87 minutes in somewhat fortuitous fashion.

Davis managed to keep the ball in play down the left and his cross was smashed against Taylor by Morrison and trickled over the line.

But Rotherham ensured the late drama kept coming and with two minutes of added time played, Tiehi’s fierce effort from the edge of the box earned them a point.