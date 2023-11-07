Matthew Etherington hails Colchester’s second-half fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matthew Etherington hails Colchester’s second-half fightback

By Press Association
Matthew Etherington praised Colchester’s second-half showing (Adam Davy/PA).
Matthew Etherington praised Colchester’s reaction to half-time boos as they came from behind to win 3-1 at home to Swindon.

The hosts trailed at the break to a 23rd-minute strike from Jake Young, who netted with a low shot from the edge of the area from Frazer Blake-Tracy’s pass.

But they levelled in the 49th minute when Cameron McGeehan bundled the ball home from near the goal-line following Jayden Fevrier’s cross into the six-yard box.

And Colchester went ahead in the 64th minute when Samson Tovide fired home a first-time finish from Will Greenidge’s cross.

Noah Chilvers sealed the victory in the third minute of stoppage time when he latched on to fellow substitute Bradley Ihionvien’s pass and slotted past goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney.

Colchester interim boss Etherington said: “It was a good night’s work, in the end.

“Obviously the first half wasn’t good enough – the players knew that.

“We changed a bit of the structure in terms of the way we were in possession and I thought that helped.

“The first half wasn’t good enough in terms of not enough pressure on the ball and they could play at ease so that was disappointing.

“But the second half was really good and a really pleasing performance.

“There were a few boos at half-time and rightly so. We were poor and I’ve got no issue with that whatsoever, but the reaction was pleasing.

“The players knew that and I told them that as well.

“I’m more pleased for the players – I genuinely don’t care about myself.

“It’s good for the players at this football club that we have managed to give ourselves a little bit of breathing space now.”

Swindon boss Michael Flynn bemoaned his side’s naivety after they slumped to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.

Flynn said: “We’re too easy to score against at the moment.

“We’ve let a lead slip five times this season.

“In the first half I thought we were very, very good and on the front foot, but we’ve got to be better in both boxes.

“For their first goal, the cross is too easy and he peels off too easily and we shot ourselves in the foot – we didn’t defend it right.

“We’ve got to be better in both boxes.

“Even when we were winning, playing well – look at the Wrexham game etc, Morecambe, Salford, Crewe and now here tonight, there’s the five games where we’ve thrown leads away.

“We need to be a lot more savvy, wise and the only way to do that is to keep working hard and together.

“The effort and the commitment was there tonight, but we were very, very naive and we dropped too deep.”