Home Sport

Ian Evatt impressed with Bolton’s defending in win over Shrewsbury

By Press Association
Ian Evatt’s side are firmly in the automatic-promotion hunt (John Walton/PA)
Ian Evatt’s side are firmly in the automatic-promotion hunt (John Walton/PA)

Bolton boss Ian Evatt was pleased with how his side defended after a 2-0 win over Shrewsbury made it four consecutive League One away victories.

The triumph helped the Trotters pile the pressure on second-placed Oxford, with whom they are now level on points.

It was a game of few chances for both sides, but the visitors were the more clinical.

Paris Maghoma’s long-range effort trickled through the palms of the injured Marko Marosi and Aaron Morley confirmed all three points after he found the bottom corner in additional time.

Evatt said: “This is a tough place to come, they are a big physical strong team, every player coming on is my size.

“I thought we defended set-plays superbly well. We are not going to have it our own way all the time; we have to be patient.

“They set up in a good shape, made it difficult for us, difficult to play through, they frustrated us at times, but back to what we spoke about in previous years, they cannot do it for 90 minutes.

“I thought we just started to get them fatigued and started to take over when the first goal came. Then we had to dig deep, and this group can dig deep; they are capable of that, and they showed that tonight.

“They have won their last four home games and not conceded many goals, so to get the victory is really pleasing.

“It is quite a heavy pitch and lots of bobbles, so when we are trying to be precise with our passing, particularly the final third, some of our fast connections against a deep low block couldn’t quite come off at times, but the players didn’t get frustrated.”

Shrewsbury suffered a third consecutive league loss.

Boss Matt Taylor said: “The performance was good up until an error which is uncharacteristic for Marko.

“He has been brilliant since I have been here, and he has been a fantastic servant to the football club and that changed the game.

“The first goal in this league is hugely important, so they go on and we give away a second goal slightly naively.

“For large parts, we were excellent out of possession. We, of course, always want to be better with the ball, but in terms of effort and performance, really good.

“Up until that point (Marosi’s error), we dominated in terms of final third entries, corners and in terms of the areas of the pitch we want to be in.

“We haven’t made them territory advantages count, but we are playing against one of the best and biggest clubs in the league.”