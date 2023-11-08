Football rumours: Juventus interested in signing Arsenal’s Thomas Partey

What the papers say

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey reportedly wants out of the Premier League club with Italian giants Juventus considering tabling an offer in the January transfer window, the Daily Mail reports. The 30-year-old has played 85 games for Arsenal since his arrival in 2020.

Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries is reportedly being monitored by a couple of Premier League clubs (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries but – according to the Daily Mail via Italian newspaper CalcioMercato – the club has slapped a £43million asking price on the 27-year-old Netherlands international.

Social media round-up

TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal would prefer to sign Ivan Toney next summer rather than in January, which comes as a boost for Chelsea in the race for his signature. @FrazFletcher Who do you think Toney should join? 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/unke6SaxBy — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) November 7, 2023

🔴⚫️ AC Milan CEO Furlani: “There’s a chance to have Zlatan Ibrahimović back with us in the management. We are on it, we’d be proud of that”. “We are in talks with Zlatan to discuss the next steps”. pic.twitter.com/GK9sKvhGbx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 7, 2023

Players to watch

Lloyd Kelly could be on his way out of Bournemouth (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Lloyd Kelly: The 25-year-old Bournemouth defender has attracted interest from Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle and AC Milan, but his club will reportedly turn down any approaches for him, Teamtalk reports.

Andre: Liverpool, Arsenal and Fulham have sent representatives to watch the 22-year-old Fluminense midfielder in the Copa Libertadores final. The Brazilian reportedly has an agreement to leave the South American champions in January for around £30million, Portuguese outlet Globo Esporte says.