Australia skipper Meg Lanning calls time on glittering international career

By Press Association
Australia captain Meg Lanning made her international debut in December 2010 (David Davies/PA)
Australia captain Meg Lanning has announced her retirement from international cricket.

The 31-year-old made her international debut in December 2010 and at 18 years old became the youngest Australian to score a century after smashing an unbeaten 104 against England in her third match.

Lanning became captain of the team at 21 and is one of the most decorated captains having overseen her side win five World Cup crowns and a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Meg Lanning
Meg Lanning enjoyed a glittering international career (John Walton/PA)

The three-time Belinda Clark medallist retires having won seven World Cups in total, amassing 8,352 runs from 241 international games.

Lanning said: “The decision to step away from international cricket was a difficult one to make, but I feel now is the right time for me.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a 13-year international career, but I know now is the right time for me to move on to something new.

“Team success is why you play the game, I’m proud of what I have been able to achieve and will cherish the moments shared with team-mates along the way.

“I’d like to thank my family, my team-mates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association for their support to allow me to play the game I love at the highest level.

“I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career.”

Lanning will continue to play domestic cricket and is currently representing Melbourne Stars in the Women’s Big Bash League.