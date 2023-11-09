How Manchester United managers have fared since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Manchester United managers have fared since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag suffered another costly defeat with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag suffered another costly defeat with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United’s wild defeat to FC Copenhagen put their Champions League progress in doubt and increased the scrutiny on manager Erik ten Hag.

Despite the best winning percentage of any permanent United manager, a recent poor run has left him needing to defend his position.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the records of United’s managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

David Moyes

David Moyes, right, looks on as Ryan Giggs speaks at a Champions League press conference
David Moyes (right) was replaced by caretaker Ryan Giggs before the end of his first season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Played 51: Won 27, Drew 9, Lost 15.
Goals per game: For 1.69, Against 1.06.
Win rate: 53 per cent

Trophies: Community Shield 2013

The Scot took just one game to win a trophy, the Community Shield against Wigan, as Ferguson’s hand-picked successor. There was little else to celebrate, though, as he failed to even see out the first of the six seasons on his contract. He was sacked after 10 months, with Ryan Giggs finishing the campaign as caretaker manager. Moyes struggled subsequently at Real Sociedad and Sunderland but has rebuilt his reputation with West Ham, winning last season’s Europa Conference League.

Louis Van Gaal

Louis van Gaal applauds the Manchester United fans alongside club mascot Fred the Red, right
Louis Van Gaal failed to win over the United fans (Martin Rickett/PA)

P103: W54, D25, L24.
Goals per game: F 1.53, A 0.95
Win rate: 52 per cent

Trophies: FA Cup 2016

United’s previous Dutch boss never truly convinced the Old Trafford faithful after a dreadful winless start against Swansea, Sunderland, third-tier MK Dons and Burnley. His side did improve and Van Gaal signed off with an FA Cup win, beating Crystal Palace in extra-time, but his win percentage was the lowest of the post-Ferguson era until Ralf Rangnick’s spell in interim charge.

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho poses with the Europa League trophy after Manchester United's 2017 win over Ajax in Stockholm
Jose Mourinho won the Europa League with the club (Nick Potts/PA)

P144: W84, D32, L28.
Goals per game: F 1.69, A 0.84
Win rate: 58 per cent

Trophies: Europa League 2017, League Cup 2017, Community Shield 2016

Mourinho is probably United’s most successful manager since Ferguson – winning 58 per cent of his games, with a runner-up finish in the Premier League and adding a League Cup and Europa League double in 2016-17. His, though, was an erratic and ill-tempered spell, with a defensive style of play and fallings-out with players, leaving the fans cold.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

P167: W91, D37, L39.
Goals per game: F 1.84, A 1.07
Win rate: 54 per cent

Trophies: None

The much-loved former United striker proved almost the inverse of his predecessor, with a fluid and attacking style but inconsistent results. A stunning spell as caretaker – winning 14 games out of 19 – deservedly earned him the job on a permanent basis but he came nowhere near emulating that 74 per cent win rate from then on. He left in November 2021 after United won just three of his last 10 games and conceded 15 goals in the last six, the first United manager since Frank O’Farrell in the early 1970s not to add to the club’s trophy cabinet.

Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick bites his lip during Manchester United's defeat to Manchester City in March 2022
Ralf Rangnick cut an increasingly forlorn figure at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

P29: W11, D10, L8.
Goals per game: F 1.28, A 1.28
Win rate: 38 per cent

Trophies: None

After Michael Carrick’s three games as caretaker, in November 2021, Rangnick was tasked with seeing out the season as interim boss before moving into a consultancy role with the club – which was ultimately cancelled as he took charge of the Austria national team. He began with five games unbeaten but drew far too many – losing on penalties to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup – as he became the first United boss since Dave Sexton’s 1981 departure to win fewer than half of his games in charge.

Erik ten Hag

P79: W49, D9, L21.
Goals per game: F 1.67, A 1.18
Win rate: 62 per cent

Trophies: League Cup 2023

Ten Hag’s win percentage exceeds even Ferguson’s 60 per cent, though a run in the second-tier Europa League arguably helped to inflate that figure. There have been embarrassing losses from his second game in charge – 4-0 against Brentford – via conceding six to Manchester City and seven to Liverpool, to the 4-3 shock against Copenhagen, with his side conceding more goals per game than under any post-Ferguson manager other than Rangnick.

With Luton and Everton next up before a key European clash with Galatasaray, Ten Hag will know the tide must turn.