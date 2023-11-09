Ali Price joins Edinburgh on loan from Glasgow after input from Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ali Price joins Edinburgh on loan from Glasgow after input from Scotland

By Press Association
Scotland scrum-half Ali Price scored two tries at the World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Scotland scrum-half Ali Price has joined Edinburgh on a season-long loan from Glasgow in a move described as being “in the national interest”.

The 30-year-old has had a frustrating time over the past year, slipping down the pecking order at Warriors amid heightened competition from George Horne and Jamie Dobie.

As a result, Price – who has been at Scotstoun since 2014 – lost his long-time status as Scotland’s first-choice number nine to Ben White for this year’s Six Nations and then the first two games of the recent World Cup.

After forcing his way back in to start the national team’s two closing pool matches at the showpiece against Romania and Ireland – and scoring tries in both – a transfer has been agreed, with the involvement of Scotland management, aimed at getting the 2021 British and Irish Lion squad member playing more rugby at club level.

“Glasgow Warriors have released Ali Price on loan to Edinburgh Rugby with immediate effect, for the remainder of the season after an approach was made by the Scotland National Team and Edinburgh Rugby,” Glasgow said on Thursday.

“Price felt this was an opportunity that would be beneficial for his own personal development.

“The club has agreed, considering this factor, the move being in the national interest, and the timing of the proposal meaning Price can move straight into Edinburgh following his post-Rugby World Cup break and the subsequent return to play protocols he has been managing for a groin injury.”

Price – who has 66 Scotland caps to his name – will join the Edinburgh squad on Monday and is in line to make his debut in the URC match at home to Vodacom Bulls next Friday.

“I’m looking forward to finding my feet amongst a new group of players and seeing how I can work alongside the Scotland boys I’ve been in camp with before,” Price told Edinburgh’s official website.

“This is a new challenge that I look forward to seeing where it can lead.”

With Edinburgh scrum-half Scott Steele currently injured, Price will compete with club captain Ben Vellacott for game time as he stakes a claim to keep the Scotland number jersey going into the Six Nations, which kicks off in early February.

“Ali is a Test Lion and brings to the club a wealth of experience at the very top level of international rugby,” said Edinburgh senior coach Sean Everitt.

“We’re blessed to have a really strong group of nines at the club, who all have unique strengths and abilities.

“Scott unfortunately continues to work his way back from a hip injury that has kept him sidelined since October, which was also a factor in this move.

“Ali is a player with great vision and understanding of the game, and those qualities will only rub off on our scrum-halves. His arrival also breeds competition for places.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming him to the club where he’ll get the opportunity to compete for a place from the get-go.”