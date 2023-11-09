Gareth Southgate ‘not interested in just racking up games’ as England manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gareth Southgate ‘not interested in just racking up games’ as England manager

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate says he will only remain as England manager while he still enjoys the role (Simon Marper/PA)
Gareth Southgate says he will only remain as England manager while he still enjoys the role (Simon Marper/PA)

Gareth Southgate insists he will not remain as England manager just to “rack up” games or years in the job.

The 53-year-old signed a new contract following England’s quarter-final World Cup exit in Qatar last year and the deal runs until next December.

That will take in Euro 2024 in Germany, with Southgate’s side having already qualified for the finals with two games to spare.

After guiding England to a World Cup semi-final and the Euro 2020 final, Southgate has enjoyed some of the best success of any manager of the national team since the glory of 1966.

He took the reins, initially on an interim basis, in 2016 but asked if he would be interested in staying on until the 2026 World Cup and making it a decade in charge, Southgate replied: “I’ve not even thought about it at all.

“The last time we played Malta here, I found out I was taking the team four days before the camp.

“Most things I’ve done in my life since finishing playing, I didn’t know anything about until a few days before they happened.

“I’m not one who has ever sort of had a plan in my mind of what my career would be. Let’s just enjoy what we’re doing, try and do it as well as we can and crack on with it.

“I’m not interested in just racking up games or racking up years. Its about being the best team we can be and taking on those challenges. I’m not just here to collect caps.

“It is about doing the job as well as I can, being excited by it, motivating the players, having the level of performance we’ve had for six or seven years.

“We’ve been in the top five for the last five years. That’s good, consistent performances and results, that would indicate. I’m genuinely not thinking about it.”

Southgate believes the life of an international manager is judged on a tournament-by-tournament basis and claimed to not be considering anything beyond aiming for success at the Euros next year.

“I’m out of contract next December and I think any manager who is thinking beyond seven months is in a privileged position really,” he added.

“I’m super-excited about the tournament. We’re really gearing towards the next tournament and I think everybody in international football is living from tournament to tournament so for me, I’m really comfortable with the position.

“I’m loving working with this team, I’m loving working with the staff that work around the team as well. We’re looking forward to the next few months.”