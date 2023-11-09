England’s Ben Stokes has ‘no idea’ if Pakistan clash will be his last ODI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England’s Ben Stokes has ‘no idea’ if Pakistan clash will be his last ODI

By Press Association
Ben Stokes kept his cards close to his chest when asked if he was set for a second ODI retirement (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
Ben Stokes kept his cards close to his chest when asked if he was set for a second ODI retirement (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Ben Stokes says he has “no idea” if England’s final World Cup outing will also be his farewell to one-day internationals.

Stokes retired from the 50-over format in 2022 citing an unsustainable workload, only to be tempted back to take part in England’s title defence.

Things have veered badly off script since he arrived in India, where he missed the first three matches with a hip injury and was unable to stop his side crashing out after six defeats from seven games.

But the man who did more than anyone to make England world champions at Lord’s four years ago offered a reminder of his talents with a match-winning century against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

England were grateful Stokes did not bring forward an upcoming knee operation once the semi-finals were out of reach – a notion he rejected out of hand with the mantra “never leave early, never take the easy way out, never leave your team-mates hanging” – but Saturday’s engagement with Pakistan will surely be his last stand.

With his primary focus on his role as Test captain, a T20 World Cup next summer and a period of post-surgery rehabilitation coming up, he is already being stretched thin.

But, asked directly if he was set for a second retirement, he kept his cards close to his chest.

“I’ve no idea,” he said.

“I’m sure there will be a conversation but I don’t know when that will be. I have used the time between games here to give myself a better opportunity after the surgery.

Ben Stokes celebrates his century
Ben Stokes celebrates his century (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

“All the work in the gym doesn’t compare to what you go through out there. I’m looking forward to getting it sorted and not having to worry like I have these past 18 months. From a physical point of view I’m better off than when I first got out here, but physical fitness and cricket fitness are two different things.”

Stokes had hoped to add another triumphant chapter to his World Cup story, adding to his starring roles in the 2019 final and the T20 success in Melbourne last autumn, but is now playing for a significantly lesser prize.

A 160-run win over the Dutch put England back on track to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, with a top-eight finish needed to book their place at the competition.

Victory over semi-final hopefuls Pakistan should be enough to make it official and, even if that gets Stokes’ competitive juices flowing again, he will be leaving unfulfilled.

“If I’m there or not – who knows – I don’t think leaving here there’s any satisfaction for anyone to be honest, it’s been a very disappointing World Cup,” he said.

“We know we have performed nowhere near as well as we should have done at this World Cup. It was bittersweet to walk off with a victory because everything feels a lot better but we’re still very disappointed with how we’ve gone as a side.

“Unfortunately it’s not happened for us but we know how big this Pakistan game is. They are a quality team and we know the threat they pose to every team before a ball is bowled.

“There’s one massive game left for the future, with another tournament coming up. It’s not just a game to finish off a World Cup then go home, we’d love to leave with a winning feeling.”