Katie Taylor ‘aware of what is at stake’ in Chantelle Cameron rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Katie Taylor ‘aware of what is at stake’ in Chantelle Cameron rematch

By Press Association
Chantelle Cameron (left) and Katie Taylor will clash again in Dublin on November 25 (Damien Eagers/PA)
Chantelle Cameron (left) and Katie Taylor will clash again in Dublin on November 25 (Damien Eagers/PA)

Katie Taylor is confident things will be different in her rematch with Chantelle Cameron when she looks to set the record straight back in Dublin on November 25 .

Taylor suffered the first defeat of her professional career in May when Cameron retained her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-welterweight titles with an against-all-odds majority decision win at the 3Arena.

The 37-year-old Bray fighter feels she did not bring her best last time out on her Irish homecoming – something she is determined will not be allowed to happen again.

“I feel like this camp has been very, very different,” Taylor said.

“Mentally and physically, I feel a lot better going into this one and that is obviously a big deal.

“Everyone could say that I definitely was not at my best in the last fight. It was just a flat performance, so I am definitely looking forward to getting things right for the next fight.”

Taylor saw her perfect record in the paid ranks come to an end after 22 consecutive wins – and admits she is now facing up to a “must win” contest when taking on the unbeaten Cameron once again.

Chantelle Cameron is the undisputed world light-welterweight champion (Damien Eagers/PA)
Chantelle Cameron is the undisputed world light-welterweight champion (Damien Eagers/PA)

“I wouldn’t say there’s any extra pressure on me. I think with every single fight, there is pressure, so I can’t say I feel any more pressure,” Taylor said.

“But I do realise that this is a very, very important fight, probably the most important fight of my career so far, so I am aware of what is at stake here.

“But this is a position any professional boxer dreams of being in – you are headlining a huge show, all the belts are on the line again.

“So while I am very grateful, I do realise this is absolutely a must-win fight.”

Katie Taylor before a press conference
Katie Taylor maintains any thoughts of retirement are at the back of her mind (Damien Eagers/PA)

Despite knowing what is on the line, Taylor is not about to contemplate a life outside the ring just yet.

“I’m not thinking that this fight is going to be my last fight and I’m not thinking of any other outcome other than a win,” she said.

“I feel very fresh, feel very good in the gym right now. I know I have a lot of fights left in me.”

Cameron had looked to move down to 135lbs for the rematch, and so challenge Taylor’s status as undisputed world lightweight champion.

However, the rematch, again at the 3Arena, will stay at 140lbs and so be for the Northampton fighter’s belts.

Cameron comes into the contest now with an 18-0 record.

Taylor, though, will not concern herself too much with what her opponent might bring to the table this time around.

“I don’t know to be honest, but I am going to be prepared for whatever comes my way,” Taylor said.

“I think she obviously has a high work-rate and she is always going to bring that to the table.

“She is obviously a very, very good fighter, an undefeated fighter and undisputed champion. It is going to be a tough fight regardless.”