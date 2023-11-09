Aberdeen claim Pape Habib Gueye was racially abused during European tie

Aberdeen have reported racist abuse which was allegedly directed towards Senegalese forward Pape Habib Gueye during their Europa Conference League encounter against PAOK in Greece.

The Dons revealed that it was brought to their attention during the second half that the unused substitute was “the victim of racial abuse from a section of PAOK supporters”.

A statement added: “Aberdeen FC club staff immediately informed the UEFA venue director and following conclusion of the match met with the UEFA match delegate to officially report the matter.

During our match against PAOK Pape Habib Guèye was the victim of racial abuse. Pape has the unwavering support of his teammates and all at Aberdeen FC. As a club we have zero tolerance for any form of discrimination or racist abuse. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) November 9, 2023

“Pape has the unwavering support of his teammates and all at Aberdeen FC will liaise fully with UEFA during the course of their investigations into this very serious matter.

“As a club we have zero tolerance for any form of discrimination or racist abuse. There is no place for such behaviour in football, or society as a whole.”