On this day in 2014: David Moyes appointed Real Sociedad head coach

By Press Association
David Moyes (right) took over a Real Sociedad side who had moved out of the relegation zone a day earlier (Real Sociedad handout/PA)
David Moyes was named as the new head coach of LaLiga side Real Sociedad, on this day in 2014.

Moyes, who was axed by Manchester United the previous April following a dismal first season in charge at Old Trafford, was handed a contract until June 2016 with the Spanish outfit.

Moyes left United just 10 months into a six-year deal after being named as the successor to Sir Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2013.

At the time of his departure, United – the defending champions – were seventh in the Premier League and 23 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The 20-time title winners had broken a host of unwanted records during his tenure, including failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in almost two decades.

Moyes, who served the third-shortest managerial stint in the club’s history, won 27, drew nine and lost 15 of his 51 games in charge.

The former Everton boss took over a Sociedad side who had moved out of the relegation zone a day earlier with a 2-1 home win over champions Atletico Madrid.

David Moyes
Moyes took over a Sociedad side who had moved out of the LaLiga relegation zone a day earlier (Danny Lawson/PA)

Following a goalless draw at Deportivo in his first match in charge, Moyes secured his maiden win with a 3-0 victory over Elche, courtesy of a hat-trick from Carlos Vela.

Sociedad also beat Barcelona 1-0 in January and finished 12th in the table, but Moyes was sacked on November 9, 2015 following a poor start to the following season.

Moyes was appointed Sunderland manager in July 2016 following the departure of Sam Allardyce, but the Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League and Moyes resigned a day after the season ended.