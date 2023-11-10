Football rumours: Tottenham identify Lloyd Kelly as January transfer target

What the papers say

Tottenham will look to fill the hole left by Micky van de Ven – who was injured in their 4-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday – identifying Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly as a possible replacement, according to the Standard. Kelly, 25, was a transfer target in the summer and his contract expires at the end of the season.

Thomas Partey has an injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal could look for midfield cover in January with Thomas Partey set to be out for the rest of 2023, the Daily Mail says.

Social media round-up

🚨🔴⚪️ Arsenal are gonna look again into the midfielders market in January after Thomas injury. Understand Douglas Luiz remains the fav option in #AFC list since long time, Arsenal love him but ambitious #AVFC want to keep Douglas. Not easy. 🎥 More: https://t.co/gIzF5U3XI7 pic.twitter.com/ueq08pwthB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 9, 2023

Arsenal are looking at Girona full-back Miguel Gutierrez, according to reports 👀🇪🇸https://t.co/3SVjxwZ7p4 — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) November 9, 2023

Players to watch

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane (Nick Potts/PA)

Raphael Varane: The Saudi Pro League are after the 30-year-old Manchester United man but the club want to keep him, Football Insider reports.

Florian Wirtz: Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in the 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder but they will have to wait until the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk reports.