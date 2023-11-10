Jack Draper becomes youngest Briton to reach an ATP Tour final in 14 years

Jack Draper defeated Jan-Lennard Struff at the Sofia Open to become the youngest Briton to reach an ATP Tour final since Andy Murray 14 years ago.

The 21-year-old is really hitting his stride at the end of an injury-plagued season and is chasing a second successive title having picked up the trophy at the second-tier Challenger event in Bergamo last week.

After knocking out top seed Lorenzo Musetti in the second round in Sofia, Draper did the same to third seed Struff in the last four, winning 6-3 6-4, and is yet to drop a set.

Murray was already a grand slam finalist when he made the Miami Open showpiece in 2009, but this is a landmark moment for his young compatriot, who had narrowly lost his previous two tour semi-finals.

“Obviously I am very proud,” said Draper. “Andy is an amazing player. I hope one day I can do what he’s done in the sport but it’s a long way to go and I’ll keep trying.”

Of his performance, he said: “I didn’t serve as well today but the opponent was putting a lot of pressure on my serve. I think I’ve got to just try and keep the rhythm. It was tough out here with some tense moments. It was a semi-final to get into my first final so I was nervous, but I came through it well.”