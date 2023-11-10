Liam Lindsay earns derby spoils for Preston at Ewood Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Liam Lindsay earns derby spoils for Preston at Ewood Park

By Press Association
Preston celebrate after Liam Lindsay’s, third left, goal proved to be the winner (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Preston celebrate after Liam Lindsay’s, third left, goal proved to be the winner (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Liam Lindsay scored a 90th-minute winner to give Preston a dramatic 2-1 derby victory at Blackburn.

An enthralling encounter looked destined to end all square after Alan Browne’s sumptuous first-half finish was cancelled out by Sammie Szmodics’ 10th of the campaign minutes after the restart.

After soaking up Blackburn’s pressure, the Lilywhites grabbed a late winner when Lindsay stooped to head home his third of the season and send Ryan Lowe’s men up to fourth in the Championship, ending a run of three consecutive away defeats.

The goals barely tell the story of a pulsating Lancashire derby which saw Blackburn rattle the woodwork twice in the first half, through Arnor Sigurdsson and Andrew Moran, while Duane Holmes did the same for Preston in the second half.

Blackburn did not work Freddie Woodman enough despite their dominance, and are four points outside the play-offs.

Preston missed a superb early chance when Milutin Osmajic’s cross found Holmes at the far post but he shot tamely and Callum Brittain blocked.

The hosts were on top though and were agonisingly close to taking a 20th-minute lead when Tyrhys Dolan clipped a cross that found Sigurdsson, whose volley crashed off the crossbar before Preston cleared.

Will Keane sent a free header over the bar soon after but the visitors did take the lead in the 35th minute after a moment of real class. Brad Potts’ crossfield ball found Browne who controlled exquisitely before rifling a left-foot shot into the roof of the net.

Blackburn fought back though and twice went close before the break through Moran, who saw a 44th-minute shot superbly blocked by Potts before going even closer a minute later when Dolan’s cushioned pass found him on the edge of the area but the Irishman hammered against the crossbar.

They were deservedly level in the 49th minute though and Moran was the architect, chipping a delightful ball for the onrushing Szmodics who controlled with his chest and calmly slotted beyond Woodman.

Blackburn maintained the pressure and with vociferous support behind them, went close again in the 55th minute when Szmodics was sent clear down the left but this time Woodman spread himself and made the save.

The game was inches from swinging back Preston’s way just after the hour when Potts’ deflected cross fell for Holmes, whose first-time shot clattered the near post and rolled along the goal before being cleared.

Woodman had to be alert four minutes from time to repel Brittain’s near-post shot and it proved crucial as Preston struck right at the death. Ben Whiteman curled in a perfect cross and Lindsay stole in ahead of his marker to bullet a header beyond Leo Wahlstedt and send the 6,000 visiting fans wild.