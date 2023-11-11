Football has work to do for people with children – Emma Hayes

Emma Hayes said she was making “a selfless decision” in choosing to put her five-year-old son first as she prepares to step down as Chelsea manager at the end of the season.

Hayes takes her side to face Everton at Walton Hall Park on Sunday in what will be her first game since announcing last week that she is to leave the club with whom she has won six Women’s Super League titles.

Reports have linked her with the vacant United States national team job, whilst a club statement on Saturday said that she would be pursuing a role “outside of the WSL and club football”.

However, she insisted that family had been the only consideration and would not be drawn on her next career step.

“I’ve taken this team to the top and I always said I wanted to leave at the top, and I maintain that,” said Hayes.

“My little boy has been extraordinary to allow me to do (this job), but it’s important for him.

“There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done in the women’s game for people with children. I shouldn’t just limit that – it’s people with children. We have lives and I have to think about others.

“This is not a selfish decision, it’s a selfless decision. It’s about putting first other things in my life and I’m ready for that.”

Everton boss Brian Sorensen defended his side’s recent performances despite having won just once in seven games this season, a run which has featured 5-0 and 7-0 defeats to Manchester United.

“No I’m not (feeling the pressure),” he said. “Performances have been better than the one win so we have to look at that.

“The two big losses against United is not something that we want. But it’s done, it’s history. There’s nothing we can do about it.”