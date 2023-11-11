Robert Vilahamn out to build on promising display as Tottenham face Liverpool

Spurs boss Robert Vilahamn is hopeful his side can take the positives from their draw against Everton when they face Liverpool on Sunday.

Tottenham were left to rue missed chances as Aurora Galli scored from the spot to share the spoils, denying Spurs the chance to move second in the Women’s Super League, but Vilahamn hopes his side can learn from the draw.

He said: “I still think we gave away goals or set-pieces where they scored so (it is about) learning how we are going to defend in the box and at the end of the game for example, how we might need to go even harder to win the game with more goals.

“We still should be able to win 1-0 of course, but the teams are good and they have good players.

“Still, we created a lot of good chances, we dictated the game and Everton were a good team. We still see some good stuff in the game, so the result was not the best but the performance was quite good.”

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the league when Marie Hobinger’s late winner handed them victory against Leicester and manager Matt Beard expressed his pleasure at his side’s start to the season.

He said: “We’ve still got relationships that are being built on the pitch, playing more games gives everyone the opportunity to build those relationships in a game situation.

“We’re pleased with how we’ve started the season and how players have settled and progressed, so there’s plenty of positives and the great thing is I know there’s a lot more to come from the team.”

Both sides go into Sunday’s clash tied on 10 points, with Spurs one place above Liverpool, and Beard praised the competitiveness of the league so far this season.

He added: “It shows the progress of the league and the progress of each team. It’s important for the league that it’s competitive, it’s great to see and long may it continue for us!”