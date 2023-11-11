England midfielder Jude Bellingham was ruled out of Real Madrid’s LaLiga clash against Valencia with a shoulder injury.
The in-form 20-year-old, who has scored 13 goals in 14 Real appearances since his £88.5million summer switch from Borussia Dortmund, suffered a dislocated shoulder during last Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano.
Bellingham was this week included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.
A Real Madrid statement issued on Saturday said: “After the tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham, he has been diagnosed with anterior instability of his left shoulder, a consequence of his recent dislocation.
“Bellingham is out for today’s match against Valencia.”
Bellingham was named among the substitutes for Wednesday night’s 3-0 Champions League win over Portuguese side Braga, but manager Carlo Ancelotti did not use him as his side cruised to victory.
Jude Bellingham misses Real Madrid match through injury ahead of England duty