Sport

Ryan Broom helps Fleetwood sweep past struggling Exeter

By Press Association
Ryan Broom was on target against Exeter (Bradley Collyer/PA)
A dominant first-half performance saw Fleetwood stroll to a 3-0 Sky Bet League One win at home to struggling Exeter.

Ryan Broom, Brendan Wiredu and Phoenix Patterson gave the hosts a three-goal half-time lead and Exeter, without a league win since mid-September, never looked likely to turn their fortunes around.

Broom opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Danny Mayor split the defence with his through ball into Broom’s path and he coolly slipped the ball under Viljami Sinisalo.

The goalkeeper did well to keep his side in the game moments later, denying Promise Omochere at close range from Broom’s cross, and recovering well to parry Mayor’s follow-up effort.

He could do nothing to prevent the Cod Army’s second goal shortly after the half-hour mark, however. Patterson’s corner fell perfectly for Wiredu, who was unmarked just three yards out, and had a simple task to nod in number two.

Fleetwood felt they should have had a penalty when Exeter right-back Pierce Sweeney brought Patterson down minutes before the break. Referee Thomas Kirk awarded a free-kick a foot outside the corner of the penalty area.

Undeterred, Patterson sent a fine dead-ball effort over the wall and just inside the near post.

The Grecians showed signs of life early in the second half but Jay Lynch saved from Zak Jules, with Yanic Wildschut seeing his follow-up deflected wide while Ilmari Niskanen was off-target with his chance.

But any faint hopes of a comeback soon fizzled out and, with Fleetwood rarely troubled, they eased to victory.